Makita’s 18V LTX brushless 1/2-inch impact wrench + random orbit sander fall as low as $97

Amazon is offering the Makita 18V LXT Brushless 4-Speed 1/2-inch Square Drive Impact Wrench (XWT15Z) for $150.89 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $4 and is the best available. This impact wrench features 240-foot pounds of max torque and 430-foot pounds of “nut-busting” torque. There’s a 4-speed power selection switch to choose what RPM range you’re in, plus three forward and the same number of reverse auto-stop modes for “increased efficiency.” Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking Makita’s 18V LTX 5-inch Random Orbit Sander for $96.90 shipped at Amazon. You’ll find that it normally costs $119 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Featuring a five inch surface, this random orbit sander is designed to make light work of large tasks. Similar to the impact driver above, you’ll find three different speed settings with up to 40-minutes of runtime on a single charge here. The large 1/8-inch random orbit action helps keep surfaces swirl-free and delivers fast material removal. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Do you work in your garage on projects? If so, upgrade the lighting by replacing your aging bulbs with these 15,000-lumen alternatives. Combined, you’ll add 30,000-lumens of light to whatever space they’re screwed into for just $36. That’s the equivalent of around 30 100W bulbs coming from just two fixtures.

More on the Makita 18V LTX Square Drive Impact Wrench:

BL brushless motor delivers 240 feet lbs of max torque and 430 feet lbs of nut-busting torque

Compact and ergonomic design at only 5-5/8″ long

4-speed power selection switch (0-1,000 / 0-1,800 / 0-2,600 / 0-3,200 RPM & 0-1,800 / 0-2,600 / 0-3,400 / 0-4,000 IPM) for precise fastening control in a wide range of applications

3 forward and 3 reverse auto-stop modes for increased efficiency

Full speed mode function reduces trigger pull to reach full speed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!