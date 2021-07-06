This De’Longhi espresso machine and coffee maker brings the café to you at low of $260

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi All-in-One Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine for $259.95 shipped. That knocks about $60 off the usual fare, marking a new Amazon all-time low price. To get your morning caffeine fix however you like it, this all-in-one machine has got your back. The espresso is brewed with a 15 bar Italian pressure pump, alongside a micro-foam milk steamer for lattes and cappuccinos. But it can still make a fine cup of joe too, with a 24-hour programmable timer so you can wake up to the scent of fresh brewed coffee every morning. Nearly 400 customers have left it an average 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.
More interested in piping hot espresso to jumpstart your day? Then check out this Gevi espresso machine for $120. The 20 bar pressure system can dish out fresh, strong espresso in under a minute, plus it comes with a steamer wand so you can play barista and skip the daily Starbucks expenses. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from 1,600 customers.
To keep your morning delights at the perfect temperature all day long, check out some of our favorite Contigo travel mug deals from $7.50. Even the most basic models will keep drinks hot up to six hours, and cold for a full 12. And we’ve rounded up the very best of today’s savings with deals up to 36% off, so once you’re done there, head over to our home goods guide to see what else we’ve got in store.
De’Longhi Coffee Maker Espresso Machine features:
- No waiting time with Dual Heating System Allows you to brew coffee and espresso simultaneously.
- Italian 15 BAR pressure pump Experience authentic espressos brewed at the optimal pressure for rich flavor.
- Advanced Steam wand Choose micro-foam setting to steam milk for lattes or treat yourself to authentic cappuccinos with Cappuccino setting on the Advanced Steam Wand
- 24 Hour programmable timer and Digital Touchscreen Enjoy intuitive and enhanced experience with Digital Touchscreen and wake up to freshly brewed coffee with the digital timer.
