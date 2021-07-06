This De’Longhi espresso machine and coffee maker brings the café to you at low of $260

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi All-in-One Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine for $259.95 shipped. That knocks about $60 off the usual fare, marking a new Amazon all-time low price. To get your morning caffeine fix however you like it, this all-in-one machine has got your back. The espresso is brewed with a 15 bar Italian pressure pump, alongside a micro-foam milk steamer for lattes and cappuccinos. But it can still make a fine cup of joe too, with a 24-hour programmable timer so you can wake up to the scent of fresh brewed coffee every morning. Nearly 400 customers have left it an average 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.

More interested in piping hot espresso to jumpstart your day? Then check out this Gevi espresso machine for $120. The 20 bar pressure system can dish out fresh, strong espresso in under a minute, plus it comes with a steamer wand so you can play barista and skip the daily Starbucks expenses. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from 1,600 customers.

To keep your morning delights at the perfect temperature all day long, check out some of our favorite Contigo travel mug deals from $7.50. Even the most basic models will keep drinks hot up to six hours, and cold for a full 12. And we’ve rounded up the very best of today’s savings with deals up to 36% off, so once you’re done there, head over to our home goods guide to see what else we’ve got in store.

De’Longhi Coffee Maker Espresso Machine features:

No waiting time with Dual Heating System Allows you to brew coffee and espresso simultaneously.

Italian 15 BAR pressure pump Experience authentic espressos brewed at the optimal pressure for rich flavor.

Advanced Steam wand Choose micro-foam setting to steam milk for lattes or treat yourself to authentic cappuccinos with Cappuccino setting on the Advanced Steam Wand

24 Hour programmable timer and Digital Touchscreen Enjoy intuitive and enhanced experience with Digital Touchscreen and wake up to freshly brewed coffee with the digital timer.

