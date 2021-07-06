Enjoy perfect temperatures in every room with Honeywell’s T9 smart thermostat at $173

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell T9 Smart Touchscreen Thermostat with a bundled room sensor for $172.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s rare savings shave off nearly 15% to mark the 2nd lowest price we’ve tracked all year. Working to beat this July heat and save you some cash in the long run, Honeywell’s smart thermostat let’s you create different environments and temperatures in multiple areas of the home. Offering Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings support, operation is as simple as tapping a screen or asking a compatible smart device to change the temperature for you. Plus, this device will learn to anticipate your needs over time, so you can save on energy bills while you’re away, and stop playing AC catchup during those sudden heatwaves or snowstorms. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

With today’s savings, you should have just enough to pick up an extra Honeywell smart sensor for your home at $29. These sensors are crucial for getting an accurate read of the atmosphere in each room, so you may want to pick up and extra or two depending on how many different areas you’d like to maintain. Each one has a connectivity range of up to 200-feet, and a full year’s worth of battery life. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from 1,100 customers.

For fans of Google’s Assistant home ecosystem, you can beat the heat and save some major cash with the Google Nest Thermostat at a new low of $88. While it doesn’t offer per-room customization like Honeywell, you’ll add a chic LED display to your wall with full Assistant support at the best price we’ve ever tracked. Or, you can hit up our smart home guide for the latest savings across all major ecosystems from Alexa to Apple HomeKit, and more.

Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat features:

Extend your thermostats reach beyond the hallway. Now, your thermostat can know the temperature in any room like your bedroom – to help make the room more comfortable for a great nights sleep. Control any room with Smart Room Sensors. When you add Smart Room Sensors to your system, you can prioritize living areas during the day and bedrooms at night. Comfort where you want it and when you need it.

