Beat the summer heat with Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at a new low of $88 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $87.99 shipped. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low as today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $12. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart which is also still on sale, delivering a compact form-factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon, not to mention its #1 best-seller status. Then head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $48 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure, you won’t find the voice control or other intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized cooling schedule throughout the rest of the summer. Plus, over 2,600 customers have found it to be a reliable option after leaving a 4.5/5 star rating.

But for more ways to expand your Assistant setup this 4th of July weekend, don’t forget that we’re still seeing a pretty notable collection of Google hardware discounts. Headlined by a pair of its all-new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking for $75 each, you’re also looking at additional bundles for expanding the rest of Google Assistant starting at $60.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

