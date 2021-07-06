Bring home a Fender LE Strat or Tele electric guitar for your budding musician at $230+ off

Adorama is now offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Lake Placid Blue for $519 shipped. You’ll also find the very similar Telecaster model down at the same price. Regularly up to $800 or so, these models fetch nearly that much at Guitar Center and elsewhere with the next best price currently starting at $650. Sitting in a nice middle ground between the affordable beginner models and the particularly expensive American options that will run you thousands, these are great starter instruments that take it up a notch in quality over the $300 Fenders. You’re looking at a 2-point tremolo bridge, three “Player Series” single-coil Stratocaster pickups, a 22-fret neck, the classic “F”-stamped neck plate, and an Alder body with a gloss polyester finish in Lake Placid blue. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you’re in the market for a super affordable instrument, the Squier by Fender line is a great place to start with bundles coming in at around $200 on Amazon. Speaking of which, the Fender Play online learning platform is also likely worth looking into for folks just picking up a guitar for the first time or not.

Just make sure you have some some spare picks and strings on hand in case you lose or break the ones you have now. You can’t go wrong with a good set of Ernie Balls.

Then go dive into our coverage of the Alesis Q mini MIDI keyboard for Mac and iOS as well as the latest Hammer 88 Pro keyboard from M-Audio before you check out our hands-on review of the SSL UF8 controller desk.

More on the Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster:

Bold, innovative and rugged, the Player Telecaster is pure Fender, through and through. The feel, the style and, most importantly, the sound-they’re all there, waiting for you to make them whisper or wail for your music. Versatile enough to handle almost anything you can create and durable enough to survive any gig, this workhorse is a trusty sidekick for your musical vision.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!