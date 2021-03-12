FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

M-Audio unveils Hammer 88 Pro keyboard for Mac with OLED display, but it’s going to cost you

-
mac accessoriesNewsM-Audio

M-Audio is unveiling its new weighted keyboard controller known as the Hammer 88 Pro. As the name suggests, it is the pro-version follow-up to its already feature-rich Hammer 88 model with a focus on “musicians everywhere that want real piano feel.” It combines a real piano-feel key bed with what M-Audio refers to as auto-mapping and an OLED display. Anyone looking to bring a hardcore MIDI controller home for their Mac and recording setup will want to take a closer look here. More details below. 

M-Audio Hammer 88 Pro weighted keyboard controller

The Hammer 88 Pro weighted keyboard controller features 88 keys across a USB-powered setup with “graded hammer action that opens up a wide world of creativity.” It also has all of the usuals found on most MIDI controllers including pitch and modulation wheels, as well as a series of more advanced features like note repeat, a built-in arpeggiator, channel aftertouch, a Smart Chord mode (“enables playing of enharmonic or custom chord voicings”), and a Smart Scale mode that locks the keys to specific notes. 

Centered around the OLED display, M-Audio says the new Hammer 88 Pro can automatically map DAW controls along with all of the controls on the included software instruments (Hybrid, Velvet, Mini Grand, Xpand!2, Vacuum, Boom, and DB33).

Hammer 88 Pro can control any DAW and automatically map commonly used functions such as Transport, Faders, Pan controls, and much more! Whether you use Pro Tools, MPC Beats, Cubase, Logic, Studio One or any other major DAW, just select the map and Auto-Mapping will take care of the rest!

This is supported by the eight assignable knobs and buttons alongside the nine assignable faders “for controlling virtual instruments, plugins, and DAW faders,” as well as dedicated preset and DAW buttons. 

All of this isn’t going to come cheap though. The previous-generation M-Audio Hammer 88 comes in at $499, but for its new pro-model weighted keyboard controller, you’ll have to drop a whopping $799.

9to5Toys’ Take

As soon as we saw the weighted hammer-grade keys, auto-mapping, and OLED display, we knew we were in for hefty price tag. The nearly $800 USB MIDI controller certainly isn’t for everyone, but it’s interesting to see at least a little something new here. MIDI keyboards and USB microphones tend to just get simple upgrades and new models without much in the way of innovation or notable additions, but the smart auto-mapping might actually be of interest here, effectively leaving owners with what sounds like a complete, all-in-one physical controller for their DAW, software instruments, and more. Although it would seem that you’ll still want a Launchpad for Apple’s new Live Loops environment inside of Logic Pro. It’s just too bad only those with deep pockets or in the music-making business will be willing to invest in it all.

Be sure to check out the new Q mini MIDI keyboard for Mac and iOS from Alesis, our review of the hybrid USB-C Tula Mic, and the new New Marantz USB-C podcasting variant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

M-Audio

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Solve a murder mystery in The Outer Worlds’ final DLC...
Latest Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife has s...
Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor...
Pad & Quill launches new smart leather Brief AirPo...
Best men’s rain jackets for spring under $60: L.L...
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hi...
Airthings debuts new View Plus air quality monitor with...
Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Rare Apple TV 4K discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band $17, BOGO FREE iPhones at Verizon, more

Learn More

Behind the Screens: Patrick’s high-end gaming setup / MacBook Pro

Learn More
Up to $100 off

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro hits new low at $250, more from $199

From $199 Learn More
Review

Review: LEGO Hoth Microfighters assemble Empire Strikes Back action for $20

Buy now Learn More
$100 off

Save $100 on Arcade1Up’s epic Star Wars Arcade Machine + bench seat at $399

$399 Learn More

Express Spring Forward Sale takes 40% off all jeans + 50% off favorites

Learn More
Capture epic clips

This 4K action camera kit will capture summer adventures on a budget: $62.50 (Save 22%)

$62.50 Learn More
10% off

Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats: $50 gift card for $45 + YMMV FREE $15 Amazon credits

$45 Learn More