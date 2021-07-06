GOOLOO’s 2A car battery charger/maintainer hits new low at $16 on Amazon

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2A 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $15.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code T6T6L7Q4 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This is down from its regular going rate of nearly $30 and is the best available. If your vehicle will be parked more than driven now that you’re staying at home, this is a fantastic purchase. It ensures that you won’t ever walk out to a dead battery, which is something that has happened often to me if I don’t drive a vehicle for a few weeks at a time. Plus, it’ll keep your battery maintained, ensuring that it’s at peak operating capacity at all times. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

However, those looking to save even more can ditch the well-known name of GOOLOO for the NDDI 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at $15 Prime shipped and gives you similar features to the models above, though without the name brand to back it up. You will find a collective 4.2/5 star rating from over 400 happy customers here, though.

Speaking of car accessories, did you see iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount? Right now, it’s within $0.50 of its all-time low, making it just $24.50. Down over $10 from its normal going rate, this just slips into your cupholder and grips your phone with ease, allowing you to ride hands-free while still getting directions or making calls.

GOOLOO Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

COMPATIBILITY- Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries that less than 100Ah, such as AGM, GEL, SLA, Flooded(WET), Calcium type deep cycle automotive or marine 4.0Ah-100Ah 12V battery. GOOLOO battery maintainer charger is a great choice for cars, trucks (small), motorbike, lawn mowers, tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, boats, yachts, motorboat.

