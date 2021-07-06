FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount comes within $0.50 of the all-time low at $24.50

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Car Mount for $24.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at a sizable 30% price cut with today’s offer coming within $0.50 of the all-time low to mark the second-best price to date. As the latest versions of iOttie’s popular car mount, this model sports a refreshed One Touch system for keeping your phone locked in place. Its cup holder design lets you position a variety of smartphone sizes in your ride’s center console. It comes complete with a magnetic cord organizer and can be rotated horizontally for various viewing angles. Over 170 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who would prefer a dashboard form-factor instead can make out for a tad less, with that version of the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 selling for $23. This one packs the same updated One Tech mechanism as above, but with a suction cup base that’ll stick to either the dash or windshield. Over 9,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Otherwise, don’t forget that we’re still tracking the second-best price to date on iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount at $16 instead. This previous-generation model will still keep your smartphone in-view for road trips and the like, but without the new mounting mechanism that’s more reliable for a wider selection of handsets. Still at much less than either of the latest releases, this is a great option to consider at 30% off.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount is the next generation of the top car mounts in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a swift one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

