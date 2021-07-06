NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system plummets to new $150 Amazon low ($50 off)

Amazon is offering NETGEAR’s Nighthawk MK62 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $149.99 shipped. This typically runs for upwards of $200, and today’s solid 25% dip marks a new Amazon all-time low price. If you haven’t made the leap to Wi-Fi 6 yet, this is a strong way to add 3,000-square feet of coverage to your home. With speeds up to 1.8Gb/s, you can connect up to 25 devices for 4K and 8K streaming, online gaming, and more without fear of dead zones or interruptions. That’s alongside Gigabit Ethernet ports on both the router and satellite piece, allowing for wired connection in multiple parts of the home. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

For smaller houses and apartments, leaving behind the popular mesh feature can save you a ton when multi-point connection isn’t as crucial. But you can still enjoy whip-fast 1.8Gb/s speeds over Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s Archer AX21 router for $90. That comes backed by four beamforming antennas to work through walls and tough areas, plus five Gigabit Ethernet ports. You don’t have to sacrifice a modicum of speed here, so for more centralized set-ups, this a strong option at $60 under our lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 2,700 customers.

Alternatively, you can go even bigger with TP-Link’s Deco X60 mesh system for up to 5,000-square feet of coverage over Wi-Fi 6. You’ll nearly double the connection speed at 3Gb/s, and add Alexa support to the mix for $210. That’s falling just a few cents short of the 2021 low price, but you can find even more affordable options tucked away in our networking guide.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System features:

With Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System you’ll enjoy advanced whole home WiFi designed to deliver smooth video streaming and fast online gaming to more devices at the same time. Experience the next generation of WiFi 6, perfect for medium to large homes up to 3,000 sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps.

