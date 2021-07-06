FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system plummets to new $150 Amazon low ($50 off)

-
AmazonNetgearNetworking
Save $50 $150

Amazon is offering NETGEAR’s Nighthawk MK62 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $149.99 shipped. This typically runs for upwards of $200, and today’s solid 25% dip marks a new Amazon all-time low price. If you haven’t made the leap to Wi-Fi 6 yet, this is a strong way to add 3,000-square feet of coverage to your home. With speeds up to 1.8Gb/s, you can connect up to 25 devices for 4K and 8K streaming, online gaming, and more without fear of dead zones or interruptions. That’s alongside Gigabit Ethernet ports on both the router and satellite piece, allowing for wired connection in multiple parts of the home. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

For smaller houses and apartments, leaving behind the popular mesh feature can save you a ton when multi-point connection isn’t as crucial. But you can still enjoy whip-fast 1.8Gb/s speeds over Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s Archer AX21 router for $90. That comes backed by four beamforming antennas to work through walls and tough areas, plus five Gigabit Ethernet ports. You don’t have to sacrifice a modicum of speed here, so for more centralized set-ups, this a strong option at $60 under our lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 2,700 customers.

Alternatively, you can go even bigger with TP-Link’s Deco X60 mesh system for up to 5,000-square feet of coverage over Wi-Fi 6. You’ll nearly double the connection speed at 3Gb/s, and add Alexa support to the mix for $210. That’s falling just a few cents short of the 2021 low price, but you can find even more affordable options tucked away in our networking guide.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System features:

With Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System you’ll enjoy advanced whole home WiFi designed to deliver smooth video streaming and fast online gaming to more devices at the same time. Experience the next generation of WiFi 6, perfect for medium to large homes up to 3,000 sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Netgear

Networking

About the Author

Work out in the A/C with Sunny Health & Fitness...
GOOLOO’s 2A car battery charger/maintainer hits n...
Olympia’s Dual-Blade Turboknife hits $10 (Save 50...
OMOTON’s highly-rated metal smartphone stand hits...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount comes ...
Beautifully repel mosquitos with this stainless steel c...
Oster’s 10.5-quart multi-cooker brings air frying...
Save 25% on Energizer rechargeable batteries and starte...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50

Porch pirates beware: Ring Video Doorbell Pro is back at $120 all-time low (Save $50)

$120 Learn More
Save now

TP-Link’s Deco x60 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is just pennies away from the all-time low at $210

$210 Learn More
$230+ of

Bring home a Fender LE Strat or Tele electric guitar for your budding musician at $230+ off

$519 Learn More
$54 off

Work out in the A/C with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Indoor Exercise Bike: $126 (Save $53)

$126 Learn More
Review

Tested: Twelve South’s MagSafe SurfacePad delivers an ultra-thin iPhone 12 wallet case

Buy now Learn More

Bring the whole family to the island, Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Learn More
Reg. $30

GOOLOO’s 2A car battery charger/maintainer hits new low at $16 on Amazon

$16 Learn More
50% off

Olympia’s Dual-Blade Turboknife hits $10 (Save 50%), more multi-tools from $5

From $5 Learn More