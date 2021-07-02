TP-Link’s Deco x60 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is just pennies away from the all-time low at $210

Amazon is offering TP-Link’s Deco X60 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $209.99 shipped. Originally going for $270, but selling for around $240 in recent months, today’s discount marks the second best price we’ve seen all year, falling just a few cents short of the all-time low. As one of TP-Link’s newest Deco systems, the X60 mesh router can add speeds up to 3Gb/s over Wi-Fi 6 to a full 5,000-square feet of your home. This 2-pack of mesh routers provides seamless connection throughout the home, so you can enjoy 4K streaming, gaming, and more without worry of drops and crashes. Plus, you’ll garner Alexa-support, with the ability to keep tabs on you and your family’s usage, set parental settings, and more from the companion app. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 700 customers. See more below.

Update 7/2 @6:45 PM: Amazon is offering TP-Link’s Archer C5400X tri-band gaming router for $199.99 shipped. Typically selling for upwards of $250, today’s 20% savings mark a new Amazon all-time low. This 1.8Ghz quad-core router offers tri-band speeds of over 3Gb/s on 802.11ac with eight beamforming antennas for clearer coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

If you can live without Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, TP-Link’s Deco M3 mesh system offers up to 4,500-square feet of coverage over 802.11ac for $90. It uses a single dedicated router and two compatible range extenders to bring connection throughout the home. Plus, you can still keep the Alexa integration and customization options. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,500 customers.

TP-Link Deco X60 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Next-gen WiFi 6 AX3000 whole home mesh system to eliminate weak WiFi for good. Perfect for 4K streaming, intense online gaming, and more throughout your whole home. Cover up to 5000 sq.ft. with seamless, high-performance WiFi 6 and eliminate dead zones and buffering. Better than traditional wifi booster. With Mesh WiFi 6, Deco X60(2-pack) is strong enough to connect up to 110 devices with strong and reliable WiFi.

