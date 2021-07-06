Oster’s 10.5-quart multi-cooker brings air frying, rotisserie, more at low of $96.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Oster 10.5-quart Multi-Cooker Air Fryer for $96.50 shipped. This has been holding steady at $150 all year, and today’s massive 36% drop marks a new all-time low price. Complete with a 3.3-quart mesh fryer basket, a variety of racks, and even a rotisserie spit, this 7-in-1 multicooker also offers dehydrating and air frying. I don’t know if it’s just me, but air fryers are just about everywhere these days. And with all the deliciousness of crispy fried food with little to none of the oil, it’s easy to see why. At under $100, this versatile countertop oven is the first I’ve encountered to offer rotisserie cooking as well. But when you add in removable doors and stainless-steel everything for easy cleanup, it makes a compelling choice with an average 4.2/5 star rating. Find more below.

Just looking for a dependable air fryer? Then you can save almost 50% opting for Dash’s 2.6-quart offering for just $49.95. Usually selling for $60, today we caught it at a solid 17% off and a return to the 2021 Amazon low. Perfect for quick, crispy meals at home, this compact air fryer manages to “reduce added fat by 70-80%” compared to traditional frying. Just load in your favorite treats, set the timer, and dinner is taken care of. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 17,000 customers.

We’re tracking quite a few notable kitchen deals today. So far, one of our favorites has to be the De’Longhi all-on-one espresso machine and coffee maker at $60 off. If you love a variety of fresh coffee like I do, then this is the perfect way to play barista and enjoy your favorite drinks without paying out for Starbucks every morning. To check out the rest of our top home and kitchen savings, just head over to our home goods guide.

More on Oster’s Multi-Cooker Airy Fryer:

This sleek and versatile Oster air fryer oven Multi-Cooker has a 10.5-Quart capacity that’s perfect for cooking family meals, and digital settings that make it easy to use. Three custom manual modes let you air fry, bake, and dehydrate, or you can set it to one of the 4 convenient preset functions for fries, wings, veggies, or steak. Handy, dishwasher-safe accessories include a 3.3 quart mesh air fryer basket, 3 air flow racks for 360 degree circulation, A rotisserie spit for delicious Rotisserie chicken, and a rotisserie handling fork. This countertop oven offers 1700 watts of power and state-of-the-art vent details for optimal airflow, and the slide-out drip tray and detachable door make it easy to clean.

