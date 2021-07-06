Take your DIY abilities to new heights with this 16-in-1 variable temperature soldering kit at $12

Jaykuton (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 16-in-1 Vastar Soldering Iron Kit for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code IUAHNZ6R at checkout. Down $11 from its normal going rate, this saves you 43% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This 16-in-1 kit includes the soldering iron, desoldering pump, wick, wire, stand with sponge, multiple tips, and more. There’s an on/off switch on the iron itself, which lets turn it off when you’re done instead of having to unplug it. There’s also an adjustable temperature setting ranging from 392F to 842F, or 200C to 450C. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Something else every soldering station should have is ample amounts of solder. It seems like an obvious thing, but you’d be surprised how often you run out of this crucial commodity while trying to work on finishing up a task. This 50g reel of solder features a tin-lead rosin core and will set you back just $8 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

For other tools, you’ll want to consider picking up this Amazon Basics 12-in-1 screwdriver kit. it’s down to $10.50 right now, which is a drop of 26% from its normal going rate. Not only does this give you a handle that receives 1/4-inch bits as well as 12 inserts for it that are stored inside the handle so they’re always within arm’s reach.

More on the Vastar Soldering Iron Kit:

16-in-1 Full soldering kit – comes with soldering iron, desoldering pump, solder wick, solder wire, soldering stand with cleaning sponge, 5 interchangeable tips, 2 anti-static tweezers and a hard carry case with scale line to meet kinds of your soldering project needs

Necessary accessory: five models of solder tips make soldering iron easy to fit soldering iron stand, different tips from broad chisel to super-fine for a variety of different projects

Heats up fast and work great, 60 watts, heat up to standby efficiently just in a few minutes; adjustable temperature with thermostat range 392℉~842℉(200~450℃)

