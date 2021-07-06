Amazon’s 12-in-1 Magnetic Rachet Screwdriver stores bits in its handle: $10.50 (Save 26%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 12-in-1 Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver for $10.34 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you love the ratcheting functionality offered by wrenches, this Amazon-made kit brings the same capability to a screwdriver. It’ll make tightening and loosening screws by hand a much simpler task. Even better, it comes with 12 different bits that are conveniently stored in its handle. Heat-treated chrome vanadium steel is used throughout to increase hardness alongside a finish that resists corrosion. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Comparable ratchet screwdriver kits like the one above tend to go for much more, but if you’re willing to shake up the form factor, you can spend less. For example, Neiko’s Ratcheting Bit Set is $8. Opting for this set not only provides a few bits, and you’ll have to embrace a 90-degree handle. That being said, it’s bound to come in handy when working in tight spaces.

Once you're wrapped up here, be sure to peruse our home goods guide.

Amazon Basics 12-in-1 Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver features:

12-in-1 magnetic ratchet screwdriver for easily tightening and loosening screws; ideal for working on popular electric appliances, like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, and more

Driver’s 3 settings include fixed, forward, and reverse; driver’s free-spinning base allows for turning the handle while easily maintaining consistent pressure

Made of chrome vanadium steel that has been heat treated for hardness; corrosion-resistant finish for added strength

Non-slip handle provides a comfortable, secure grip; screwdriver bits can be stored inside the handle

Measures 9.3 by 1.4 by 1.4 inches;

