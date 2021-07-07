FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Creality’s new Ender-7 is its fastest 3D printer yet, launches at $699

Creality, a well-known name in the 3D printing space, recently announced the launch of its Ender-7, the company’s “fastest printer” yet. Compared to other FDM alternatives, Ender-7 prints at speeds of up to 250mm per second, while others only top out between 150-200mm per second. Slated to launch at $699, let’s take a closer look to see how the Ender-7 plans to change the game of 3D printing.

With a faster print speed, Creality’s Ender-7 helps you accomplish more in less time

With an increase in speed from the industry’s standard 150-200mm per second to the Ender-7’s 250mm per second, you’ll be able to accomplish quite a bit more in less time. You’ll also find a high-precision linear rail that allows it to perform high-speed motion while staying more stable. The simplified design bears torque from multiple directions with ease, for both longevity and ease of use.

The bed moves vertical while the head moves horizontal for both increased speed and accuracy

Speed and accuracy. That’s the name of the game with the Ender-7. Because of this, Creality decided to go for the Core-XY structure that has dual motors running parallel with coordinated operations on the X or Y axis. For the Z axis, the actual bed of the printer moves up and down, which allows for more accurate and quick printing.

The customized nozzle holds a large amount of molten filament for smooth feeding even when printing at high speeds

The Ender-7 also features a large molten pool that holds up to 50-cubic mm of melted filament with the dimension of heating block being increased to 4,000-cubic mm. This not only allows it to melt the filament fully, but also ensures that things feed smooth and without clumps when printing at ultra-high speeds.

Pricing and availability

Crealtiy’s all-new Ender-7 is slated to retail for $699. Though the press documents we received show a release date of June 23 and shipping toward the end of last month, we can’t seem to find active listings for this printer quite yet. Likely, Creality is doing a staged release here, and more stock will become available soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Creality Ender-7 looks like a super-unique printer. I love that it handles things faster than its competitors, as sometimes prints can take many many hours to complete. If you’re comparing the 250mm/s that the Ender-7 prints at to 200mm/s, then for every five seconds you print, you’ve saved a full second over another brand’s printer. While that might not sound like much, 50 seconds saves 10 seconds, and 500 seconds saves 100 seconds… It really does add up over longer prints, as you could cut minutes, or sometimes hours off job times with the increased speed here.

