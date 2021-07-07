All-new Sceptre 4K monitor affordably delivers 70Hz refresh rate, 350-nit brightness, more

When it comes to UHD displays, Sceptre offers some of the most affordable on the market. This rings true for an all-new Sceptre 4K monitor that has recently surfaced at Amazon. It’s priced at just under $280 and boasts an up to 70Hz refresh rate. This beats out many of its UHD competitors with similar pricing, which have a tendency to top out at 60Hz when used in 4K. Other notable features include integrated speakers, four inputs, Blue Light Shift, and a VESA mount-ready design. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest Sceptre 4K monitor affordably targets higher refresh rates

Now that UHD displays have been around for years, the landscape has become quite competitive. It’s not uncommon to find a variety of models priced between $250 to $300. Until now, anything in that range would top out at a 60Hz refresh rate, forcing many to choose between a gaming- or productivity-focused solution. This changes now, thanks to the latest Sceptre 4K monitor release.

It supports an up to 70Hz refresh rate, which is achieved by using its DisplayPort input. While there are three HDMI ports, none of them can surpass 60Hz. While this may be a bit of a disappointment for some, we shouldn’t gloss over the fact that this monitor wields a total of four inputs. Having two ports is common, three a bit less, and finding a unit with four has been rare, in my personal experience.

Another notable feature includes a maximum brightness of 350 nits. Many UHD displays like Samsung S70A or ASUS VP28UQG clock in at 300 nits, and you’ll tend to spend $300 or more to garner a brightness level similar to the new Sceptre 4K monitor. You’ll also get integrated speakers, Blue Light Shift, and a design that is VESA mount-ready.

Pricing and availability

The all-new Sceptre 4K monitor is available for order at Amazon now. Pricing is set at $279.97, which isn’t too shabby, given the feature set offered. A precise launch date is still up in the air, but if the shipping delay displayed on its Amazon product listing is accurate, we can expect first orders to show up toward the beginning of August or September.

9to5Toys’ Take

As PC and video game consoles continue to embrace faster refresh rates, it’s important for display manufacturers to adapt to whatever the market demands. Is a Sceptre 4K monitor with a 70Hz refresh rate going to make a huge difference in day-to-day use? Probably not, but this small step is one of the first to affordably push for faster refresh rates in 4K displays.

