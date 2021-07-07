TicWatch Pro 3 delivers 72-hour battery life, sleep tracking, more at $240 (Save 20%)

MobvoiUS via Amazon currently offers the TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch for $239.99 shipped. Typically selling for $300, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with today’s offer saving you 20% overall. As one of the more recent additions to the brand’s stable, Ticwatch Pro 3 delivers a lighter design with a larger display than its predecessors. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which improves performance alongside yielding 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers and you can get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings an Android-friendly wearable to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $40 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance, though you won’t find some of more unique measurements tracked by the wearable found above.

Or if you’re looking to score a more iPhone-friendly wearable, we’re tracking about as sizable of a discount on Apple Watch Series 5 models as you’ll find. Currently sitting at $315 off the going rate, you can grab the previous-generation model complete with a stainless steel finish at an Amazon all-time low.

TicWatch Pro 3 features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode. Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

