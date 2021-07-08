iPhone 12 Pro/mini see rare cert. refurbished discounts at up to $139 off

Today only, Woot is discounting the unlocked Apple iPhone 12 Pro in certified refurbished condition starting at $939.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6, otherwise. With as much as $119 in savings across various storage capacities, you’ll be able to score the best prices to date on an unlocked model in any condition.

As the latest handset from Apple, iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to previous-generation models thanks to a squared-off form-factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability which completes the package alongside Face ID and a 3-sensor camera array around back. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For those who fancy a smaller handset than what you’ll find on the more flagship version of Apple’s latest handset, Woot has also marked down the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64G in certified refurbished condition to $594.99. Down from $699 for the entry-level model, you’re looking at $139 in savings for the larger storage tiers while locking in much of the same all-time low pricing as noted above. This is also $5 under our previous mention. iPhone 12 mini delivers a more compact version of the 12 Pro noted above, sporting the same squared-off design and A14 Bionic chip, but with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Over in our Apple guide, you’ll find all of the other best discounts this week including some of the first deals on all-new M1 releases on top of deeper discounts for previous-generation iPads and Macs. You’ll want to check out all of the offers right here though for a closer look at how to save.

iPhone 12 Pro features:

Meet the new iPhone 12 Pro. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

