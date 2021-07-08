Keurig K-Supreme Plus makes coffee your way, down to $155 shipped (Save $35)

Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Supreme Plus 78-ounce Stainless Steel Coffee Maker for $155.13 shipped. Normally fetching $190, that takes 18% off to mark one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked, falling just $5 shy of the all-time low. The Keurig K-Supreme Plus brings an array of customization options like size, strength, and brewing temperature to your morning joe. Just pick your favorite K-Cup or compatible coffee pod, choose your ideal settings, and you’re set. The 78-ounce reservoir holds enough water for about 9 cups between refills. And the entire apparatus is encased in stainless steel for a chic look, as well as easy cleanup. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,000 customers. Head below for more.

If you’ve never used a Keurig before, and find yourself overwhelmed with coffee options, my favorite is Cameron’s Jamaican Blend Eco Pod for $27 when you clip the Subscribe & Save coupon. Just remember to cancel after ordering, unless you want monthly deliveries made to your home. This 72-count coffee pack was my go-to before classes each morning. Waking up to the bold, warm flavors everyday always helped get me out of bed, plus the eco pods are compostable, and waste less plastic than normal pods. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 11,000 customers.

Though if you prefer something a bit stronger, we’re tracking a solid deal on Brim’s 15 bar espresso machine for $50 off. With a high-pressure Italian pump and 360-degree steamer wand, you can enjoy café quality beverages in your home anytime. And for more culinary savings like these, be sure to head over to our home goods guide.

More on the Keurig K-Supreme Plus:

Elevate your coffee experience to delicious new heights with the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single Serve coffee maker. The K-Supreme Plus coffee maker is the first series of Keurig brewer to feature MultiStream Technology, an innovative new way to more evenly saturate the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience every time you brew. The K-Supreme Plus brewer brings customization to a whole new level, making it easier than ever to enjoy your perfect cup every time. Choose from 3 strength and 3 temperature settings, so you can have a stronger, hotter cup, or brew hot over ice for a refreshing iced coffee.

