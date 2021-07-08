FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Brim’s espresso machine upgrades your morning brew at an Amazon low of $150

-
$150

Amazon is offering the Brim 15 Bar Espresso Machine for $149.82 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $200 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re ready to take your coffee game to the next level, this is it. With a high-pressure Italian pump and powerful “Thermal Cool heating system,” this espresso maker is ready to deliver the perfect brew every time. There’s a 360-degree dry steam wand and also both single and double cup filter baskets. It also features a gorgeous design that’s both metal and wood, built to match any decor. The compact form factor, as well, will easily fit on any counter. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

With your $50 in savings today, there are a few accessories we recommend picking up. Firstly, it never hurts to have a spare tamper, which costs just $11 at Amazon. Secondly, you’ll really want to consider picking up a spare steaming pitcher for $12. While today’s lead deal does ship with each of these, once you use it and it’s waiting to be washed, it never hurts to have a spare on hand should you need a midday pick-me-up.

Don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide, which has plenty of other kitchen-focused deals to browse. You’ll find a KitchenAid sale from $5.50, air fryers from $100, and much more there. Be sure to bookmark the page and check back frequently to see what other deals we find each day.

More on the Brim Espresso Machine:

  • ESPRESSO MAKER: Built with a high pressure Italian pump & a powerful Thermal Cool heating system produces consistently hot espresso shot after shot., the 15 Bar Espresso Maker makes it easy to own the entire espresso making process from dosing to sipping.
  • ADVANCED DESIGN: Featuring a commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand along with single & double cup pressurized filter baskets, a stainless steel frothing pitcher & a 2 in 1 tamper scoop. Does not include pressurized basket.
  • PERFECTION MADE EASY: With thoughtful design, high-quality glass containers & precise measuring instruments, this espresso maker is perfectly simple. Drip tray, steam wand tip, & water tank are removeable for easy cleaning

