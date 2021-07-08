FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

KitchenAid Amazon accessory sale from $5.50: Pizza wheels, spatulas, can openers, more

Amazon is now offering up to 26% off a range of KitchenAid accessories including pizza rollers, spatulas, mashers, can openers, and more. One standout is the matte black KitchenAid Gourmet Pizza Wheel for $12.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $17, this is more than 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the classic 9-inch model at $11 Prime shipped, this one features a more premium finish, ergonomic matte black handle, and stainless steel end cap. The dishwasher-safe design also includes a limited lifetime warranty alongside the 4+ star rating from thousands. More KitchenAid deals below. 

As we mentioned above, you can save even more on the classic KitchenAid pizza roller that sells for $11 Prime shipped, or $10 for the aqua model, if you don’t mind forgoing the slightly less premium build. It is nearly identical otherwise and carries stellar ratings from thousands. 

But there are plenty more KitchenAid accessory deals on tap today to complete your setup. Spatulas, ladles, measuring spoons, can openers and more are all available right now starting from $5.50 Prime shipped

Head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen deals including this morning’s Ninja and Instant Pot air fryer offers at up to $80 off

More on the KitchenAid Gourmet Pizza Wheel:

  • SLICE PIZZA LIKE A PRO: Pizza restaurants use a roller cutter like this one. The sharp blade makes a clean cut in any crust and, unlike using a knife, actually presses the crust and toppings together, keeping the toppings on your pizza.
  • SUPER SHARP BLADE: The wheel is crafted from high-quality, premium 430 stainless steel that will stay sharp and resist rust. It is perfect for slicing pizza, waffles, pies, or cookie dough.
  • ERGONOMIC HANDLE FOR COMFORT : The angled wheel allows optimal comfort and performance when slicing hot pizza straight out of the oven. The built-in finger guard protects your hands from both the blade and the heat. The sleek design of the handle gives it a premium feel as well. The matte ABS handle features a debossed logo, ABS chrome plated bolster, and a stainless steel endcap containing a “KitchenAid 1919” medallion, which pays tribute to the year the KitchenAid brand was founded.

