Score a Ninja or Instant Pot air fryer oven starting from $100 shipped (Up to $80 in savings)

Woot is offering the Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven with Convection for $119.99 in refurbished condition with free delivery for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200, like it still fetches at Walmart, today’s offer is about $80 in savings, within a few bucks of the lowest refurb deal we have tracked, and the lowest we can find. This is the model without the dehydration function, but, for comparison’s sake, that one currently goes for $200 at Amazon. This is still quite a capable countertop solution with the ability to air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, cook bagels, and toast. It has an 1800-watt heating system and offers more than enough space to get up to 13-inch pizzas inside, or roughly 4-pounds of air fried food. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below.

If you’re looking for something that can also handle rotisserie cooking alongside the air frying and everything else, the Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 is a solid option. It is currently marked down to $99.99 shipped from the usual $130 at Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 17,000 customers. It can’t quite fit a pizza in the same way the model above does, but it can handle just about everything else and then some for even less cash.

But the cooker deals don’t stop there. We are also tracking solid offers on this 5-tier food dehydrator, this Elite Gourmet 10.5-quart Air Fryer, a new all-time low on Oster’s 10.5-quart multi-cooker, and the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, just to name a few. Head over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store.

