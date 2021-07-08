Apple’s latest Intel MacBook Air is now $399 off in Woot’s 1-day cert. refurb sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s previous-generation Intel MacBooks starting at $509.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the 2020 Intel 13-inch MacBook Air i3/16GB/256GB for $799.99 in certified refurbished condition. Back when this launched in March of last year, you would have paid $1,199 for the upgraded specs with today’s offer saving you $399 in order to mark a new all-time low. This also saves you the same amount from the comparable M1 counterpart, as well.

While it’s not the latest iteration with Apple Silicon under the hood, Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air arrives with much the same design featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone support, the latest iteration of Magic Keyboard, and Touch ID. Not to mention, support for the new macOS Monterey release this fall. Powered by a 10th Generation i3 processor, there’s 8GB of RAM alongside 512GB of SSD storage to supplement its 11-hour battery life and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale at Woot for even more ways to get in the macOS game for less. You’ll find a collection of both new and refurbished MacBooks and much, starting at as low as $510. This sale is a particularly notable one for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest from Apple, but still wants to upgrade from a much older machine. Check all of the discounts out right here before the 1-day sale ends.

But if you are looking to do ditch Intel without having to pay full price, we’re tracking an all-time low on the recent M1 MacBook Air. While it’s not as steep of savings as you’ll find above, the ongoing $100 discount marks Apple’s latest down to the lowest price we’ve seen alongside all of the week’s other best deals.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

16GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

