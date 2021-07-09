FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Illuminate your space with 20,000-lumens of light from four bulbs at $23 on Amazon (Reg. $35)

$23

Amico-usa (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of 5,000-lumen LED Deformable Light Bulbs for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page $12 off coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of $35, today’s deal comes within pennies of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. These LED lights screw into existing bulb sockets for a simple and easy retrofit. Each one outputs 5,000-lumens for a combined 20,000-lumen brightness. This is more than enough to transform your garage into a showroom, delivering the ability to see with ease. No more will you squint when you’re out there woodworking or wrenching on a car, as things will be brighter than ever before. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,300 happy customers.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 1,600-lumen LEDs. I installed similar LED bulbs in my garage and find that they provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects. Today’s lead deal uses up a combined 200W for its lighting when all bulbs are on, while this 2-pack only takes up a combined 30W, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find this 2-pack can be picked up for just $11 on Amazon, saving you an additional $11 over the brighter bulbs above.

Instead of adding 20,000-lumens of light to your garage or basement, opt for Philips Hue’s Play Gradient Lightstrip for a more colorful experience. Right now we’re seeing the very first discounts ever on the home theater must-have. Intrigued? Head on over to our coverage to learn more.

More on Amico’s LED Lights:

  • Adjustable Design: Unique wide-angle LED garage lighting design with three adjustable panels. Each panels can be folded over 90 degrees, will make the light cover 360° area, no dark areas, ghosting or glare. Specifications: Wattage 50, Lumens 5000, Kelvin 6500, Voltage 85 – 265, Beam Angle 120°, CRI＞80, Flicker-free, Adjustable angle ≥90°.
  • Super Easy to Install: Suitable for E26/E27 medium base, installation is as simple as a light bulb, screw in and play. No tools, no wiring and no professional electricians are needed.
  • Super Bright Garage Light: With 3 ultra-bright adjustable LED light panels and 120 Pcs top quality chips, each light will provide 5000 lumens brightness, equvis to 6 traditional light bulbs, save up to 60% on your electricity bill.

