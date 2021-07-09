Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrips see first discounts starting at $200 (Refurb)

Last year, Philips Hue released its most immersive home theater lighting products to join its Play collection, only for the new Gradient Lightstrips to vanish from store shelves due to the instant popularity. And for good reason too. Philips Hue adopters have long been asking for an addressable color lightstrip, and these unveils delivered just that. As the main feature that sets them apart from your typical Philips Hue lightstrip, these accessories live up to the Gradient name thanks to the ability to illuminate multiple colors at a time for reactive TV bias lighting. Now that stock is beginning to stabilize, we’re seeing the very first set of discounts on the recent releases, delivering new all-time lows from $200. Head below for all of the details on the Philipe Hue Gradient Lightstrip deals.

Best Buy is currently offering the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip in certified refurbished condition starting at $199.99 for the 55-inch model. Those with larger 65-inch TVs can grab the matching version for $219.99. Down from the usual up to $250 price tags, you’re looking at the very first discounts as well as $30 savings. You’re also looking at a 90-day warranty in either case.

Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the new Gradient Lightstrips pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit either a 55- or 65-inch display. While it’ll work on its own, in order to fully take advantage of the addressable color lighting, these pair well with the Hue Sync Box for turning exactly what’s on the screen into vibrant bias lighting. Over 320 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then be sure to check out all of the other price cuts in our smart home guide as we head into the weekend. One of the more notable offers of the week has discounted the latest Echo Dot alongside a 4-pack of Tile Mate item finders to $80, delivering 30% in savings along the way.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

