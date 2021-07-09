Add three Wi-Fi smart dimmer switches to your home at under $13 each (28% off)

TanTan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switches for $38.59 shipped. Simply clip the on-page $10 off coupon and use the code AKIJMYAJ at checkout to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, you’d normally pay $54 here and today’s discount makes the switches under $13 each. These smart switches feature a dimmable range from 0% to 100%, meaning that you can stop anywhere in-between. It can be changed via voice through Alexa/Assistant, the app, or the switch itself, offering multiple choices when it comes to dialing in a specific brightness. Plus, you can set them to turn on and off via a schedule or timer, further automating your smart home setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the dimming function or three switches, then we’ve got a way for you to save some cash. Right now, you can pick up a single Kasa Smart 3-Way Switch for $16.50 at Amazon. While it won’t dim your lights, and you’ll need to buy more to overhaul different rooms of your home, in the end, it does come in at a significantly lower cost overall.

After you check out the switches above, you’ll want to swing by our smart home guide. That’s where we put all of the best discounts and new product releases relating to voice-enabled and other similar products. In fact, the perfect discount that we just found to pair with today’s deal is Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with four Tile Mate item finders for $80, which is a 30% discount. You’ll be able to use the Echo Dot to command all of the switches above and the Tile Mates to ensure your phone or wallet never stays lost.

More on the Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch:

Adjust the desired brightness via application on the phone. Or manually via the Led touch panel

The Alexa dimmer smart switch works with Alexa and Google Home to free your hands

Set schedules to turn on/off electrical appliances when you are home or away

