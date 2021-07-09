Bundle Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with four Tile Mate item finders for $80 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering its All-New Echo Dot bundled with a 4-pack of Tile Mate Item Finders for $79.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $45 for the smart speaker with the bundled trackers going for $70. Today’s offer saves you 30%, is the best value we’ve tracked in over a year, and the second lowest price to date on the package. Amazon’s latest Echo Dot packs all of the usual features from the voice assistant into a new, spherical design that delivers improved sound. Throw in the bundled Tile Mates, and you’ll be able to keep tabs on the location of keys, TV remotes, bags, and other gear from either your smartphone or even with Alexa. Over 43,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is about as good of a value as you’ll find for both of the items, as picking up the latest Echo Dot with just a single Tile Mate will run you the same price as everything above. So if you’re looking to expand the reach of Alexa while making losing your keys a thing of the past, today’s featured package is your best bet at 30% off.

Echo Dot Tile Mate bundle features:

Directly attach Mate to your everyday things like keys, backpacks and other stuff you need to keep track of regularly. You’ll gain peace of mind knowing you can open the free Tile app and tap ‘Find’ to locate your stuff or you can ask Alexa to find it for you. Tile works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri.

