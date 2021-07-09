Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event takes up to 85% off original prices from $15

Jos. A. Bank Summer Clearance Event takes up to 85% off original prices with deals starting at $15. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive complimentary delivery. Polish your wardrobe with deals on dress shoes, suits, buttoned-down shirts, polos, pants, and more. The men’s Joseph Abboud Cabrillo Chelsea Boots are currently marked down to $70, which is $40 off the original rate. These boots are cushioned, lightweight, and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style pairs nicely with chino pants during business outings or jeans during casual events. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank includes:

You will also want to check out the Columbia Black Friday in July Event here with pricing starting at just $8.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!