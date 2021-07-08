Columbia’s Black Friday in July Event offers hundreds of deals from just $8

Columbia’s having a Black Friday in July Sale that’s offering hundreds of deals from just $8. Prices are as marked. This is a great way to update your outerwear with deals on shoes, jackets, t-shirts, shorts, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Plus, if you spend $100 during the event, you will receive a $20 credit towards your next purchase. Get outdoors this summer with the PFG Backcast III Water Shorts. This style is currently marked down to $23, which is $7 off the original rate. These shorts are great for in or out of the water and they dry quickly. You can choose from an array of color options and the waist is adjustable for a perfect fit. It has UPF 50 sun protection and with over 600 reviews, these shorts are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- PFG Slack Tide Camp Shirt $30 (Orig. $40)
- Mist Trail Hoodie $40 (Orig. $65)
- PFG Backcast III Water Shorts $23 (Orig. $30)
- PFG Tidal Ray Slides $23 (Orig. $30)
- PFG Mesh Snap Back Hooks Hat $19 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Benton Springs Full Zip Hoodie $33 (Orig. $65)
- SH/FT Aurora Outdry Shoes $98 (Orig. $130)
- Arcadia II Rain Jacket $60 (Orig. $90)
- Columbia Strappy Sandal $53 (Orig. $70)
- Coral Point III Shorts $34 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!