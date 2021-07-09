Store two bikes on the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack at a 2021 low of $25

Amazon is offering the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack Two Bike Floor Stand for $24.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $40 normal going rate over the past few months, today’s deal comes within a few cents of its all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have two bikes at home, this is a great way to keep them neat and tidy. It has room for two bikes, with no clamps, brackets, or lifting required. Just roll your bike in and walk away. You’ll be able to choose between storing the bikes in the same or alternate directions, depending on which works best for your setup. Plus, the powder coated finish is ready to be used indoors or outside just alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Well, the HOMEE Bike Hanger is a great alternative that sports a slightly different design. It supports bike up to 66-pounds, which offers a bit more capacity than today’s lead deal. The downside here is that the way the hook is designed, you might not be able to fit larger tires here. However, at just $11, this could be the best option for you.

Want to capture your rides once you leave the house? Check out the GoPro Fusion that we recently found on sale. It’s down to a new all-time low of $150, offering 5.3K recording, 360-degree capture, and built-in waterproofing. It’s a great choice for summer adventures, and you’ll gladly enjoy the savings of up to 50% here.

More on the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack:

Tubular steel construction makes this two bike rack one of the sturdiest bike racks on the market

Quickly store 2 bikes with ease. No clamps, no brackets, no lifing. Just roll the bike into the rack and walk away

Bikes Can Be Stored In The Same Or Alternate Directions

