Capture stunning vacation video with the GoPro Fusion 360 action camera at a low of $150

Best Buy is offering the GoPro Fusion 360-degree 5.2K Waterproof Action Camera for $149.99 shipped. Normally retailing up to $300, today’s deal beats our last mention of $199 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up 5.2K recording and 18MP photos, this action camera is designed to capture your life in high-quality videos and photos. You don’t need a computer to edit the video either, as the GoPro app is fully-featured allowing you to stitch video, edit photos, and export everything for sharing on social media. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

With some of your savings, we’d recommend grabbing two SanDisk 128GB microSD Extreme cards. They’re $22.50 at Amazon right now. We say two because GoPro recommends having two of these cards for the best performance, but it does function with one if you’re on a tighter budget.

Should you be hitting the road for summer vacations in the next few weeks, then we’d also recommend you grab Apple’s latest iPad Air. You can pick it up for $60 off, which marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and USB-C connectivity, this is a great option for those who want the latest-and-greatest from Apple without paying MSRP.

GoPro Fusion features:

Capture your most exciting adventures with the GoPro Fusion camera. Voice command functions allow for hands-free filming for selfie-style video, while access to the GoPro app lets you preview footage and stitch video all from your smartphone. Featuring VR recording capabilities and next-level video stabilization, the GoPro Fusion camera delivers immersive video quality and virtual reality compatibility.

