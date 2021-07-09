FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Capture stunning vacation video with the GoPro Fusion 360 action camera at a low of $150

-
Best BuyGoProAction Cameras
New low $150

Best Buy is offering the GoPro Fusion 360-degree 5.2K Waterproof Action Camera for $149.99 shipped. Normally retailing up to $300, today’s deal beats our last mention of $199 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up 5.2K recording and 18MP photos, this action camera is designed to capture your life in high-quality videos and photos. You don’t need a computer to edit the video either, as the GoPro app is fully-featured allowing you to stitch video, edit photos, and export everything for sharing on social media. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

With some of your savings, we’d recommend grabbing two SanDisk 128GB microSD Extreme cards. They’re $22.50 at Amazon right now. We say two because GoPro recommends having two of these cards for the best performance, but it does function with one if you’re on a tighter budget.

Should you be hitting the road for summer vacations in the next few weeks, then we’d also recommend you grab Apple’s latest iPad Air. You can pick it up for $60 off, which marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and USB-C connectivity, this is a great option for those who want the latest-and-greatest from Apple without paying MSRP.

GoPro Fusion features:

Capture your most exciting adventures with the GoPro Fusion camera. Voice command functions allow for hands-free filming for selfie-style video, while access to the GoPro app lets you preview footage and stitch video all from your smartphone. Featuring VR recording capabilities and next-level video stabilization, the GoPro Fusion camera delivers immersive video quality and virtual reality compatibility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

GoPro

Action Cameras

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrips see first discoun...
Google Pixel 5 didn’t go on sale for Prime Day, b...
Best Buy combats Prime Day with its Bigger Deal Event s...
Best Buy ‘Beta’ tests new premium subscript...
Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto receivers f...
Harman Kardon Citation 100 delivers Google Assistant fo...
Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahea...
Best Buy takes on Prime Day with upcoming sale
Show More Comments

Related

New lows

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrips see first discounts starting at $200 (Refurb)

From $200 Learn More
30% off

Disney store offers up to 25% off sitewide + The Mandalorian art kits, more from $12 (30% off)

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $1,500+

Turn RTX on with Alienware’s RTX 3060 Aurora R12 desktop at $1,000 (Save $500+)

$1,000 Learn More
85% off

Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event takes up to 85% off original prices from $15

From $15 Learn More
$1,000 off

Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Projector dwarfs most TVs at $760, more from $400 (Up to $1,000 off)

From $400 Learn More
Save $60

Bring Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB home while it’s down to $220 (Save $60)

$220 Learn More
Reg. $60+

This complete TONOR USB mic bundle with metal boom arm dropped to $42.50 (Reg. $60+)

$42.50 Learn More
Save $133

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor plunges to new all-time low at $567 (Rare discount)

$567 Learn More