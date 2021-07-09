Mesh Wi-Fi for $20 apiece? Yes, please: Meet the new Vilo mesh router system

Vilo Living is coming out of the woodworks with its new mesh router system. Ringing up at just $20 a unit, it’s giving less affordable models quite the run for their money. No, seriously, just $20 a pop will score you some surprisingly reliable Wi-Fi coverage if leading reviews are to be believed. We’ll be diving into all the details below. So hit the jump to find out how this freakishly affordable system saves you stress and some serious cash.

Vilo mesh router system drops at just $20 per unit

Okay, okay, to be clear: a full system will run you $60 for three Vilo mesh routers, but you can opt for just a single unit at $20 as well. Each one is designed to function as the main router, so like with Amazon’s Eero system, you don’t have to differentiate between “satellites” or extenders. But Vilo is breaking the mold with how you might expand your network. After the initial setup, all you need to do to bring in more routers is plug them in. No configuration, no wasted time.

With the Vilo mesh router 3-pack, you’ll get up to 4,500 square feet of coverage over 802.11ac and speeds up to 1.2Gb/s. A single router offers the same Wi-Fi speeds, just with a range of 1,500 square feet. And a full set can connect up to 120 devices at a time, so you’ll have plenty of options even if your home is decked head-to-toe in the latest smart gear.

Finally, from the Vilo app, which you’d use to set up the routers initially, you can also program a number of additional controls. Parents can backlist certain websites and schedule internet-free downtime (which I’m sure we could all use). And users also have to option to create a guest network. So if you have Airbnb or rental properties, or just frequent visitors, you can create an accessible network that will automatically disappear after an allotted time. That way, you don’t have to remember to turn it off, and nobody is left accidentally hacked into your home network.

9to5Toys’ take:

Unfortunately, this isn’t Tested with 9toToys coverage, and I can’t personally confirm the quality of these routers over more established brands. At $60 for three routers, there’s no beating these prices — that much is for sure. The only option that comes close is the basic Orbi system, currently at $91.50. But without the same ease of setup and free parental controls, Vilo is still a clear frontrunner.

Again, that’s only if what its advertising holds true. You can take a look for yourself on the Vilo Living website, but at just $20 for a single router, it might be worth taking for a spin regardless. But if you’re looking to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, then check out our review of TP-Link’s Archer AX73 to see why it might just be the perfect way to make the leap.

