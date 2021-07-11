FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tablo OTA DVRs with automatic commercial skipping on sale from $90 (Save up to 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the Tablo Quad OTA DVR for $159.99 shipped. Usually fetching $200, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts, while also beating our previous mention by $7 and falling to a new all-time low. Perfect for bringing local news, sports, and other content into your setup, Tablo’s Quad OTA DVR packs four built-in tuners for watching or recording four programs at a time. Alongside just being compatible with all of the major streaming media players, you’ll be able to watch content on both iOS and Android devices. Plus, there’s automatic commercial skipping features, as well. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $89.99. Down from $150, you’re saving 40% with today’s offer marking the best price to date at $20 under our previous mention. This OTA DVR delivers much of the same functionality as the lead deal, but with a more affordable price tag and only two built-in tuners. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

Regardless of which OTA DVR you end up with, using your savings to grab this highly-rated 1byone 200-mile OTA antenna at $19 is an easy recommendation to kickstart the cord-cutting setup. This add-on will let you take full advantage of either Tablo and is able to pull in local content from 200-miles away, delivering news stations and the like into your setup.

Tablo Quad OTA DVR features:

Stream free high-definition broadcast channels on up to four screens with this Tablo QUAD OTA DVR. Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity supports live streaming and commercial-free recording for HDTVs and other network-connected devices via the Tablo app. Connect an antenna to this Tablo QUAD OTA digital DVR to receive local broadcast signals, and plug a USB hard drive for recording storage.

