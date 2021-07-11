Save up to $100 on Google Nest bundles: Nest Hub 2nd Gen, Audio, Mini, more from $89

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is currently offering several Google Nest packages, bundling its latest speakers, smart displays, and accessories. Our top pick is the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen with a Nest Mini at $89 shipped. Normally you’d pay $100 for the Assistant display and at least $35 for the speaker, with today’s offer saving you 33% to match the best value to date set once before. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Plus, you’re also receiving another way to expand the Assistant setup into an additional space thanks to the Nest Mini for multi-room audio and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other notable Google Nest deals:

Then be sure to head on over to our smart home guide for even more discounts. One of the more notable offers amongst everything else gives you a rare chance to score the new Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrips on sale. With prices starting at $200, these recently-released accessories are now on sale for the first time if you don’t mind taking the refurbished route.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

