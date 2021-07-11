Take $100 off Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook at a new all-time low of $129

Walmart is offering Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook 311 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB fro $129 shipped. Typically selling for upwards of $229, though marked down to $175 on Amazon, today’s stark $100 discount marks a new all-time low. Backed by an Intel Celeron processor for speeds up to 2.8GHz, this 11.6-inch Chromebook packs a surprising punch in such a compact body. For students and travelers, the Google Chrome OS brings with it up to 100GB of cloud storage, easy access to a variety of business and study-oriented programs, and tons of fun with the Google Play Store as well. You’ll also find twin USB-C and USB 3.1 ports accompanying a 720p HD webcam, and up to 10-hours of battery life there as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for more.

While there’s really no beating today’s lead deal, you can shave off a little more cash if you don’t mind going the refurbished route. For example, this 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook brings with it a lot of the same advatages as the Acer model, like an HD webcam, Chrome OS integration, and a lightweight form for easy travel at just $120. And while it has been pre-oqned, this factory refurbished model has been inspected to look and perform as close to new as possible. Backed by a 90-day warranty, and rated 4.5/5 stars from 400 customers.

Alternatively, our Chromebook guide is packed to the brim with higher-end options as well, like the new ASUS Chromebook Flip. This 2-in-1 machine is centered on the 14-inch 1080p touchscreen, alongside Wi-Fi 6 capabilities and 128GB of storage. It’s currently down to a new $680 all-time low, but if you’re looking for something a little more affordable, you can find all our favorite deals rounded up right here.

More about Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook which means you can edit download and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs Sheets and Slides

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!