Take $100 off Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook at a new all-time low of $129

Walmart is offering Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook 311 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB fro $129 shipped. Typically selling for upwards of $229, though marked down to $175 on Amazon, today’s stark $100 discount marks a new all-time low. Backed by an Intel Celeron processor for speeds up to 2.8GHz, this 11.6-inch Chromebook packs a surprising punch in such a compact body. For students and travelers, the Google Chrome OS brings with it up to 100GB of cloud storage, easy access to a variety of business and study-oriented programs, and tons of fun with the Google Play Store as well. You’ll also find twin USB-C and USB 3.1 ports accompanying a 720p HD webcam, and up to 10-hours of battery life there as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for more.
While there’s really no beating today’s lead deal, you can shave off a little more cash if you don’t mind going the refurbished route. For example, this 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook brings with it a lot of the same advatages as the Acer model, like an HD webcam, Chrome OS integration, and a lightweight form for easy travel at just $120. And while it has been pre-oqned, this factory refurbished model has been inspected to look and perform as close to new as possible. Backed by a 90-day warranty, and rated 4.5/5 stars from 400 customers.
Alternatively, our Chromebook guide is packed to the brim with higher-end options as well, like the new ASUS Chromebook Flip. This 2-in-1 machine is centered on the 14-inch 1080p touchscreen, alongside Wi-Fi 6 capabilities and 128GB of storage. It’s currently down to a new $680 all-time low, but if you’re looking for something a little more affordable, you can find all our favorite deals rounded up right here.
More about Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook
- All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook which means you can edit download and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs Sheets and Slides
- Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more
- Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!