ASUS’ latest Chromebook Flip delivers Wi-Fi 6 and a 2-in-1 design at $120 off

Amazon currently offers the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 for $679.99 shipped. Typically fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings, beats our previous mention from back in February by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re a student looking for a new machine to help tackle the upcoming fall semester or just want a lightweight machine for browsing the web away from the desk, this ASUS Chromebook is up to the task. Flip C436 sports a 2-in-1 design that’s backed by a 14-inch 1080p display and comes powered by an i3 processor that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 support, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Over 210 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then once your new Chromebook has been secured for less than retail, it’s a wise idea to use some of your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve. At the all-time low noted above, spending just $13 of your savings can go a long ways towards keeping your new machine protected when out and about, or just in-between browsing the web at home. There’s even an extra pocket for keeping chargers and other accessories on-hand.

Though if you’re just searching for a great content consumption machine and getting some work done comes second in your on-the-go workflow, consider taking advantage of these ongoing Samsung Galaxy Tab deals instead. With prices starting at $150, everything is headlined by Samsung’s LTE-equipped 8.4-inch tablet at a new low of $200, down from $280.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!