Amazon’s entire kids’ Fire HD tablet lineup is now up to 40% off with deals from $60

-
Amazon
40% off From $60

We are now tracking some notable deals on Amazon’s Fire HD kids’ tablets. First up, the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is now $89.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is matching the Amazon 2021 low and is the best price we can find. This Amazon tablet comes with a kid-proof case and a 2-year warranty to provide your young ones with a proper tablet experience and you with a worry-free investment. Alongside the inclusion of 1 year of Amazon Kids+ and the 32GB of internal storage, kids will have access to “over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.” A USB-C charging cable and a 5W power adapter are included with purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 86,000 Amazon customers. More Amazon Fire HD kids’ tablet deals below. 

Amazon Fire HD kids’ tablet deals:

For more details on the Amazon Fire HD tablet, including both the standard and kids’ editions, head over to our 2021 breakdown feature. This is a great way to see all of the models in one place to determine which one will suit your needs best. The same goes for our buying guides on Amazon’s Fire TV lineup and its smart Echo/speaker lineup

More on the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet:

  • Save up to $90 on a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.
  • 2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.
  • The included 1 year of Amazon Kids+ gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.
  • Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed Amazon Kids (FreeTime) service. Amazon Kids parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

Amazon

