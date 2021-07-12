FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kwikset’s Halo Touch fingerprint smart lock sees new low at $192 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $192.03 shipped. Down from the usual $249, today’s solid 23% savings drop the price to a new all-time low. Centered on its fingerprint scanner, this smart lock offers a variety of ways to make sure you’re never locked out because of a lost key again. You can save up to 100 fingerprints, or 50 different folks, so your family and trusted friends aren’t scrambling for spares. That’s on top of Alexa and Assistant integration, so you can lock, unlock, and check the status of your door from any compatible devices. And of course, you can opt for the traditional key, or use your smartphone to keep tabs on your “lock history”, so you always know when someone is coming in or out. Currently rated 4.1/5 stars from over 450 customers. Head below for more.

If you’d rather go a more lo-fi route, then this basic Kwikset digital deadbolt is only $44. Instead of programming fingerprints, all you have to do is set up a passcode for you and your family to use instead of a traditional key. And while it doesn’t include the same smart home integration or lock history, you can enjoy some added security with its automatic lock feature. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,000 customers.

Need a little extra help with your home security? Check out Arlo’s 4K HomeKit 2-Camera System at $120 off. You’ll never miss a moment with stunning 4K HDR quality visuals, advanced object detection, and weather-resistant housing. You can find options from $100 rounded up there as well, but if that’s a bit more than you were bargaining for, head over to our smart home guide for all the latest and greatest deals from around the web.

Kwikset Halo Touch Smart Lock features:

The Halo Touch fingerprint smart lock allows you to simply use your unique fingerprint to lock and unlock your door. Halo Touch has Wi-Fi built-in that connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network and smartphone for a secure smart home that does not require a third party smart home hub, panel, or subscription.

