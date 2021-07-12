Arlo Ultra 2 Camera System touts HomeKit and 4K recording at $120 off, more from $100

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera System for $479.99 shipped. Down from its usual up to $600 going rate, you’re saving $120 here with today’s price cut matching our previous mention from earlier in the year for the all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to Arlo’s security stable, its new Ultra 2 cameras sport a weather-resistant housing alongside 4K HDR video recording and HomeKit support. That’s on top of dual-band Wi-Fi support and increased range, as well as advanced object detection and 6-month battery life. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more

For those who aren’t quite ready to dive into as capable of a package as offered by the lead deal, Amazon has you covered with a more affordable offering in the Arlo ecosystem that’s also on sale. Right now, the Essential Spotlight Camera can be yours for $99.99, scoring a savings of $30 to match one of the lowest prices to date. This alternative isn’t quite as feature-packed as the Ultra 2, but will deliver 1080p recording and Alexa integration without needing an additional hub. Plus, there’s a 4.2/5 star rating from over 3,900 customers.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.

