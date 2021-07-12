FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arlo Ultra 2 Camera System touts HomeKit and 4K recording at $120 off, more from $100

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera System for $479.99 shipped. Down from its usual up to $600 going rate, you’re saving $120 here with today’s price cut matching our previous mention from earlier in the year for the all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to Arlo’s security stable, its new Ultra 2 cameras sport a weather-resistant housing alongside 4K HDR video recording and HomeKit support. That’s on top of dual-band Wi-Fi support and increased range, as well as advanced object detection and 6-month battery life. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more

For those who aren’t quite ready to dive into as capable of a package as offered by the lead deal, Amazon has you covered with a more affordable offering in the Arlo ecosystem that’s also on sale. Right now, the Essential Spotlight Camera can be yours for $99.99, scoring a savings of $30 to match one of the lowest prices to date. This alternative isn’t quite as feature-packed as the Ultra 2, but will deliver 1080p recording and Alexa integration without needing an additional hub. Plus, there’s a 4.2/5 star rating from over 3,900 customers.

Then be sure to head on over to our smart home guide for even more discounts. One of the more notable offers amongst everything else gives you a rare chance to score the new Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrips on sale. With prices starting at $200, these recently-released accessories are now on sale for the first time if you don’t mind taking the refurbished route.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.

