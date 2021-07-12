Enjoy an off season discount on Lasko’s adjustable space heater at under $20

Amazon is offering the Lasko Ceramic Adjustable Space Heater for $19.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $25 normal going rate, this marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked since 2017 and is the best available. With three different settings, high, low, and fan only, this space heater is designed to warm rooms up to 300-square feet in size. There’s built-in safety features like overheat protection and a cool-touch exterior, even when it’s on high. You’ll also find a convenient carry handle on the space heater making it easy to tote back and forth from room to room. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 31,000 happy customers.

Today’s deal is really some of the best pricing that we can find for off-season deals on space heaters. Really, the only things that beat it are a single-stage Lasko heater for $17.50 or this Comfort Zone model at $16. In all, today’s lead deal is still the best model that you can pick up to stay warm this winter.

Don’t miss the deals that we found on Coway’s 1,560-square foot Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier. Right now it’s over $190 off and down to $310.50, making today a great time to pick it up. This air purifier is built to take allergens out of your home, so if you’re constantly sneezing, this model can scrub pollen and more from your home.

More on the Lasko Space Heater:

3 Quiet Settings – including high heat, low heat, and fan only make this electric space heater ideal for warming up an area in your home. Combined with an adjustable thermostat this personal space heater is great for small areas. The product does not have a remote

Adjustable Thermostat – allows you to adjust the heater’s 1500 watt ceramic heating element. With 11 different temperature settings you’re sure to find a comfortable setting. Simply turn the dial to the heat setting you desire and enjoy comforting warmth.

Convenient Carry Handle – makes it easy to move the space heater. Thanks to the heater’s compact size and convenient carry handle you can easily move the heater from the kitchen, to the bedroom, or even under the desk. Heating coverage: 300 Sq. ft

