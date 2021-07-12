Save over $190 on Coway’s 1,560-sq. ft. Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier at $310.50

Amazon is now offering the Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier for $310.46 shipped. Regularly $500, and currently on sale for even more direct, this model fetches $490+ at Home Depot and is now at the lowest price we can find via Amazon. This powerful purifier can rid your family’s home of toxins and pollutants up to twice per hour and provides coverage for spaces up to 1,560-square feet. Not only does this smart purifier provide real-time air quality stats, but it also sport three intelligent modes that will allow it to adapt to its surroundings, automatically adjust the fan speed, react to user set timers, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

A solid lower-cost alternative would be the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ model at $279. But you can save even more with a Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier at $85 or less with the on-page coupon. This one won’t cover spaces quite as large, but for smaller rooms, your home office, and things of that nature, it’s a great option that carries stellar ratings from over 41,000 Amazon customers.

But the smart home gear deals certainly don’t stop there right now. Over in our dedicated hub, you’ll find notable price drops on Amazon’s Echo Glow, up to $100 off Google Nest bundles, the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrips, and much more. Just be sure to dive into our latest roundup of deals on the Nanoleaf Canvas customizable HomeKit lighting sets as well.

More on the Coway Airmega 400:

Coway Airmega 400 Graphite/Silver is designed to accommodate room sizes up to 1,560 square feet and it cleans the air two times in one hour.

Airmega Max2 filter – combined activated carbon and True HEPA filter – captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It also reduces more than 99% of volatile organic compounds and reduces fumes such as NH3 and CH3CHO. It also includes washable and permanent pre-filter to catch larger dust particles.

Coway Airmega’s pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality in real-time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!