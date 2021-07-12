LIFX dimmable 800-lumen HomeKit white smart bulb falls to 2021 low at $13.50 (Reg. up to $27)

Amazon is offering the LIFX Mini White Dimmable HomeKit Smart Bulb for $13.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. With a normal going rate of $27, we’ve seen a few drops to below $15 over the past couple months, with today’s deal marking a 2021 low and coming within $3 of the best price that we’ve tracked. Sporting compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, you’ll find this smart bulb is perfect for any home ecosystem. It delivers up to 800-lumens of brightness, which is a big upgrade from its 650-lumen little brother of a bulb that recently launched at $10. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Honestly, outside of the aforementioned $10 LIFX bulb, today’s deal is one of the most budget-focused smart lights around. The next best thing we can find is TP-Link’s Kasa Smart RGB LED Bulb at $10. Sure, it’s the same cost as the lower-priced LIFX model, but it ditches HomeKit compatibility for RGB coloring. If you’re in the Alexa or Assistant ecosystem, TP-Link’s offering could be a better buy for those on a tighter budget.

Since all mentions on this page are compatible with Assistant, then checking out this deal on Google Nest bundles is a must. Up to $100 in savings are available and Nest Hub, Audio, Mini, and more are on sale from just $89. You won’t want to miss this discount, so head on over to our coverage for more.

LIFX Mini Dimmable White Smart Bulb features:

Works with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately), Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control; Beam Angle: 250 degrees

Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed

Built in Wi-Fi & LIFX cloud. Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. Access your bulbs anywhere, anytime via the cloud

