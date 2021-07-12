Sony’s new glass speaker is also a lamp with 8-hour battery life, more

Today, Sony unveiled an all-new Bluetooth speaker. Given just how competitive the Bluetooth speaker market has become, it’s no surprise that this offering attempts to set itself apart with a glass design, integrated lamp, and more. Believe it or not, this is not Sony’s first glass speaker but, instead, a follow-up to its pricier predecessor. Despite having a lower price tag, the new LSPX-S3 model boasts an internal speaker that’s roughly 32% larger. Both lamp and speaker functionality are powered by an internal battery that can last for up to eight hours on a single charge. Continue reading to learn more.

Sony’s new glass speaker seamlessly ‘blends into every environment’

Sony’s all-new glass speaker boasts an elegant design that’s quite different from just about everything else on the market. Not only does it function as a speaker, but also a lamp. An integrated battery provides enough energy to operate both functions for up to eight hours, and it can be refueled via USB-C.

For audio, Sony’s LSPX-S3 sports a built-in 46mm speaker that’s said to offer a “well-balanced mid-range, a passive radiator enhancement for clear low-end notes and a Bass Boost mode for punchier sound.” Thanks to 360-degree sound, everyone can enjoy music, audiobooks, podcasts, and more.

Sony’s latest glass speaker wields 32 brightness levels, allowing owners to dial in the perfect amount of illumination. Another perk is what Sony calls candlelight mode, which is described as providing “subtle illumination that flickers like a candle.” And like many RGB light strips on the market, users can even sync the light to pulse along with music.

“The LSPX-S3 is a sleek and streamlined speaker that seamlessly blends with any environment,” said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. “With crystal clear sound and a unique flickering candlelight mode, this speaker is designed to create an inviting atmosphere that delivers incredible audio quality.”

Pricing and availability

Despite the fact that Sony’s smaller LSPX-S2 glass speaker still sells for $448, the latest offering will actually debut for quite a bit less. More specifically, the new Sony LSPX-S3 is slated to launch at $349.99. As for when it will be released, timing remains a bit unclear, with sales planned to open up sometime during the month of August. Customers can sign up for email updates via Sony’s website.

9to5Toys’ Take

At $350, is Sony’s glass speaker a budget-friendly solution? No, but there’s little doubt that it is much more likely to remain aesthetically over time when compared with the likes of Echo, Google Nest, HomePod mini, and a majority of other speakers on the market.

Sure, it lacks an integrated assistant, but that doesn’t have to be a dealbreaker if you’re used to controlling audio from your smartphone or smartwatch anyways. Plus, having a battery-powered lamp is an add-on feature that could come in handy.

