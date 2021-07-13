Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale discounts Minari, Into the Spider-Verse, more from $1

Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes, with a collection of flicks at $10 or less. There’s a variety of just-released flicks like Minari seeing some of their first price cuts alongside fan-favorites of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Superbad, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well as a collection of sports flicks. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new $10 or less iTunes sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the discounts above this week, Apple has also launched a new $8 or less sports movie sale with plenty of classics. You’ll find some of the highlights below.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Swordsman. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Jang Hyuk, Joe Taslim, Hyeon-soo Kim, and Man-sik Jeong.

