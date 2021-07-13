FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sengled’s Wi-Fi bulb expands your smart home on a budget at just $7 (Reg. $12)

-
AmazonSmart HomeSengled
42% off $7

Amazon is offering the Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulb for $7.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for around $12 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While often times expanding your smart home can be costly, this is a great way to do it at a much lower cost. The bulb outputs 800-lumens of light, which is right around what a traditional 60W incandescent delivers. You’ll find app control, a built-in scheduler, as well as Alexa/Assistant integration for both voice commands or home automation. The best part is no hub is required for it to function as the bulb just connects directly do your home’s Wi-Fi network. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Cree Connected LED Bulb is a great alternative at under $7 on Amazon. It saves a few cents from today’s lead deal, and actually has the ability to respond to commands faster. That’s due to the fact that it connects to a Zigbee hub and not your Wi-Fi, offering a more reliable platform to use. Just keep in mind that if you don’t have a hub, it won’t work.

Of course, there’s always the LIFX HomeKit Mini LED Bulb that we found yesterday for $13.50. It takes the hubless design to the next level as it also offers HomeKit compatibility alongside Alexa and Assistant for a well-rounded list of features. It’s also 800-lumens, meaning there’s plenty of brightness here for your setup.

More on the Sengled LED Bulb:

  • Voice Control: Smart bulbs that work with Alexa, Echo dot, Google home or IFTTT, lighting Smart bulbs by voice commands,controll Smart light bulbs, adjust brightness and scenes. No Hub Required,Just simple to lighting your Smart home.
  • APP Control: Remote Control with Sengled smart home APP, you can turn on/off the Smart light bulbs whether you are at home or away. Group control function allows you to control more than one Alexa light bulb at the same time, Only 2.4GHz WiFi supported.
  • Schedule: Schedule the Smart bulbs soft white automatically switch on/off via your phone APP, Set timers and light schedules, automating your Alexa smart light bulb, special Wake Up and Sleep Mode, timer your Led smart light bulb to slowly light up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Sengled

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headse...
Adorn your entire desk with this massive 31- by 12-inch...
Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad $30 ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A + 2-months of YouTube Prem...
Today’s best game deals: Nier Replicant Ver.1.224...
Save $50 on Jabra’s adjustable noise cancelling 8...
Save up to $98 on Anker eufy HomeKit camera systems, sm...
Griffin’s Elevator MacBook Stand returns to all-t...
Show More Comments

Related

2021 low

LIFX dimmable 800-lumen HomeKit white smart bulb falls to 2021 low at $13.50 (Reg. up to $27)

$13.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset drops to all-time low at $118

$118 Learn More
Reg. $12

Adorn your entire desk with this massive 31- by 12-inch mouse pad at $7 on Amazon

$7 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad $30 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off sandals, dress shoes, more from $15

from $15 Learn More
$50 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A + 2-months of YouTube Premium hits Amazon low at $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Build Your Palace, LVL, Star Traders, FoodyLife, more

FREE+ Learn More
$10 or less

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale discounts Minari, Into the Spider-Verse, more from $1

From $1 Learn More