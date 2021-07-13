Sengled’s Wi-Fi bulb expands your smart home on a budget at just $7 (Reg. $12)

Amazon is offering the Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulb for $7.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for around $12 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While often times expanding your smart home can be costly, this is a great way to do it at a much lower cost. The bulb outputs 800-lumens of light, which is right around what a traditional 60W incandescent delivers. You’ll find app control, a built-in scheduler, as well as Alexa/Assistant integration for both voice commands or home automation. The best part is no hub is required for it to function as the bulb just connects directly do your home’s Wi-Fi network. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Cree Connected LED Bulb is a great alternative at under $7 on Amazon. It saves a few cents from today’s lead deal, and actually has the ability to respond to commands faster. That’s due to the fact that it connects to a Zigbee hub and not your Wi-Fi, offering a more reliable platform to use. Just keep in mind that if you don’t have a hub, it won’t work.

Of course, there’s always the LIFX HomeKit Mini LED Bulb that we found yesterday for $13.50. It takes the hubless design to the next level as it also offers HomeKit compatibility alongside Alexa and Assistant for a well-rounded list of features. It’s also 800-lumens, meaning there’s plenty of brightness here for your setup.

More on the Sengled LED Bulb:

Voice Control: Smart bulbs that work with Alexa, Echo dot, Google home or IFTTT, lighting Smart bulbs by voice commands,controll Smart light bulbs, adjust brightness and scenes. No Hub Required,Just simple to lighting your Smart home.

APP Control: Remote Control with Sengled smart home APP, you can turn on/off the Smart light bulbs whether you are at home or away. Group control function allows you to control more than one Alexa light bulb at the same time, Only 2.4GHz WiFi supported.

Schedule: Schedule the Smart bulbs soft white automatically switch on/off via your phone APP, Set timers and light schedules, automating your Alexa smart light bulb, special Wake Up and Sleep Mode, timer your Led smart light bulb to slowly light up.

