Wyze launches Light Strip and Light Strip Pro with individually addressable LEDs, more

Wyze is at it again, this time launching a product that I think is something that many users have wanted for quite some time. Wyze Light Strip and Light Strip Pro offer many high-end features at budget-focused prices as low as $26 during the launch and $28 after pre-orders are up. You’ll find full RGB colorings, a “sun match” mode, a trimmable design, and more. What all do Wyze Light Strips have to offer? Let’s take a closer look.

Wyze Light Strip Pro takes on the Hue Gradient Strip at just $34

The Philips Hue Gradient Strip is unique from many other light strips on the market since it offers the ability to set individual colors for different segments. This allows you to really customize the lighting that’s output for a unique look.

Well, Wyze Light Strip Pro happens to do just that. There are 16 individual customizable segments on the strip that allow you to choose different colors to display. You can use “advanced lighting effects” to “stack victory royales in the perfect ambiance,” according to Wyze. Sun Match is also a unique feature that pairs the color of your Wyze Light Strip Pro to the temperature of the sun outside to help make your home feel more natural in areas that don’t have many windows.

The standard Wyze Light Strip is still great but doesn’t seem different enough to choose over the Light Strip Pro above

Normally, when you’re dealing with a standard and pro version of an item, there’s a lot of differences to consider. Well, with the latest Wyze Light Strip/Pro, there really aren’t many changes. Opting for the lower-cost model at $28, which is $6 below the Pro version, you’ll lose out on the customizable segments and coated LEDs. This means that the strip can’t be used in damp areas, and you won’t be able to choose individual colors for different parts of the lighting kit. If Wyze would have launched the base strip at around $20 or so, then there would be enough of a price difference to justify going for the lower-cost option. But, at just $6, you’re likely better off picking up the nicer Wyze Light Strip Pro and enjoying the higher-end features offered there.

Pricing and availability

Wyze Light Strip will retail for $25.99 and $35.99 for the 16.4- and 32.8-foot models at launch, with the price going up to $27.99 and $39.99, respectively, after the pre-order period. For the Wyze Light Strip Pro, you’ll find that it retails for $30.99 and $44.99 for the different lengths, though after pre-order, it’ll go up to $33.99 and $49.99.

