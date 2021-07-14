Charge four devices at once with Anker’s PowerExtend USB 2 Mini strip for $10.50

AnkerDirect (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its PowerExtend USB 2 Mini Power Strip for $10.49 when you apply code ANKERA1049 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime customers on or orders over $25. This usually goes for $14, though currently listed at $15, with today’s 25% savings landing $1.50 below our previous mention. This dual-outlet power strip brings double the charigng power with two additional 12W USB-A ports. The compact form-factor makes it easy to travel with, and it includes a 5-foot long low-profile cable for additional reach. Over 14,000 customers have left it with a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

No need for additional USB outlets? Then you can save even more opting for this 2-pack of GE 6-outlet power strips at just $9. These are perfect for keeping next to your desk or bedside, as they include a circuit breaker to flip all your devices on or off at once. You’ll only get 2-feet of reach here, but there are still plenty of options like these out there for adding additional ports or cord length, even if your savings dip a little.

Speaking of cable management, did you see the deal we found on UGREEN’s HDMI switcher? It’s down to just $12.50, and packs enough power for gaming and streaming resolution up to 4K30. And with the accompanying remote, you can skip the constant cable rearrangement whenever you want to switch devices. Head over to our home goods guide for more ways to streamline your routine.

More on Anker’s Powerextend USB 2 Mini:

Two 12W PowerIQ-enabled USB ports provide optimized charging for phones and accessories while eliminating the need for chargers. The 5 ft PVC cable is designed with greater flexibility to save space and offer easier storage. Designed with a low-profile 90° flat plug which fits easily into hard-to-reach outlets tucked away behind your bed, sofa, or other furniture.

