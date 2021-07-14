This 3-in-1 4K30 HDMI Switcher cuts out cable finagling for just $12.50 (20% off)

UGREEN (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 3-in 1-out 4K30 HDMI Switcher for $12.75 when you apply code UGREENSD125 at checkout. It’s been selling steadily for $16 since its release, so that code will knock off 20% and mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This triple-output HDMI switcher delivers seamless transitions between your gaming systems, streaming media players, and more. It offers a maximum of 4K30 resolution with Ultra Full HDR and 3D capabilities. And with the accompanying remote, you’ll never have to haggle with switching out cords and cables again. Over 1,100 customers have left it a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

We’d also reccomend picking up a few 4K-capable HDMI cables if you haven’t got them lying around already. These Amazon Basics ones should get the job done, offering resolution up to 4K60. Each one measures up at 6-feet long, and you can score a pack of three for just over $4 per cable. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 337,000 customers.

We’ve also tracked some solid savings for those interested in creating content as well as enjoying it. Elgato’s HD60 S+ capture card delivers screen capturing at up to 1080p60 resolution with a 4K60 passthrough, so you can stream with professional-quality visuals and make use of the built-in editing software too. Creatives of all varieties can find more deals on all things streaming, editing, and more in our Mac accessories guide.

More on UGREEN’s 4K30 HDMI Switcher:

The HDMI switch supports Ultra Full HDR resolution up to 4K 3840×2160@30Hz and 3D display for you, which delivers superb image and enrich audio for a cinematic video feast. With a built-in IR remote control and manual switch, this HDMI switch is easier to operate, it is effortlessly to swap HDMI channels from your couch or bed from up to 15 ft so that you don’t need to get out of your comfort zone. The HDMI splitter also supports automatically switch to the latest plug-in device when the connecting one is powered off. Support all standard HDMI 1.4 source devices for both input and output with HDCP/CEC, power supply with Micro USB cable from 5V USB power adapter for best performance. Simply press the button to switch the signal between two HDMI sources, you will know which port is active via the LED indicator.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!