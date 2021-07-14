Kick single-use batteries to the curb: 8-pack AA rechargeable + charger now under $15

Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of its AA Rechargeable Batteries with Charger for $14.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 30Q5TXX7 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $21 normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last similar mention from Delipow which offered four batteries and a charger for $15. While you most likely have some single-use AA batteries around the house, it’s time to start converting to rechargeable alternatives. This helps reduce waste in landfills and also keeps more cash in your pocket over time. Today’s deal delivers eight AA batteries, which are the most used around many homes, as well as a charger so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds of happy shoppers.

If you already have a charger, spend $11 to pick up eight more AAA batteries. They’re from Amazon Basics and carry a stellar 4.6/5 star rating from over 131,000 customers. The only downside to going with this option is you’ll have to supply your own charger. But, if that’s not a problem for you, then this is a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

While today’s deal handles recharging AA batteries, it’s possible for your wall plug to do multiple things at one time. Just a few minutes ago, we found the Leviton In-Wall 30W USB-C Outlet down to $41. Normally $50, this is matching the best price of the year that we’ve tracked. It delivers two standard AC outlets and also offers dual USB ports that output 30W each, which is great for charging your phone, tablet, and batteries at the same time.

More on the Delipow AA Rechargeable Batteries:

[3300mAh High Capacity]: AA 3300mAh rechargeable batteries*8, LCD Battery Charger*1, AA battery storage case *2; High capacity, recharge up to 1200 cycles, long lasting, save lots of money.

[Smart Independent Battery Charger] – With Independent charging channels, 4 slots, can charge 1/2/3/4 pieces Ni-MH Ni-CD AA AAA rechargeable batteries freely. After in full, trickle charged mode will help maximize the capacity of battery to full.

[LCD Display Battery Charger]: Rechargeable AA AAA Battery charger with smart LCD screen display indicates the whole charging process for the AA AAA batteries; “CHG” indicates charging. “ERROR” indicates battery damaged or installation error; Standard Input: DC 5V 2A.

