Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 30W USB-C Outlet $41 (Reg. $50), more

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton In-Wall Outlet with dual USB-C Ports for $40.93 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 18% in savings as today’s offer matches the best price of the year. Leviton’s in-wall outlet replacement ditches the need for an external wall charger by packing a pair of USB-C ports on top of its two standard AC outlets. Each USB-C port can dish out up to 30W, allowing you to refuel everything from iPhones to MacBooks and more. Over 750 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
30W charge on a single port. Up to 2x the charging power with PD-enabled devices. USB Type-C or USB-C provides faster charging and is emerging as the standard port on many phones, tablets and laptops. No more searching for charging adapters. Upgrade so you can charge electronics leaving the outlets free for additional power needs. Type C provides faster charging and is emerging as the standard port on many phones, and tablets, such as iPhone 12 series.
The T5635-00W 30W (6A) Dual Type-C USB with Power Delivery (PD) is the most advanced USB In-Wall Charger on the market offering up to 30 Watts of charging power on a single port. Enjoy high-speed, efficient charging of laptops, tablets, smartphones and more. Smart chip technology optimizes charging and prevents overcurrent for safer, reliable performance.
