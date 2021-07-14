Freud’s 8-inch box joint kit sees rare discount to $64.50 (Reg. $76)

Amazon is offering the Freud 8-inch 20-tooth Box Joint Cutter Set for $64.50 shipped. Down from its $76 normal going rate, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked in years and is the first major price drop since 2015. If you’ve been wanting to take your woodworking to the next level, moving away from using fasteners to milled joints. Box joints are actually quite easy to do as a beginner woodworker, and this kit doesn’t require an additional dado set or anything else to cut them. It includes two 8-inch blades so you can choose between 1/4- or 3/8-inch box joints with your table saw. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds of happy woodworkers.

Do you already have a box joint set? There are a few other tools we’d recommend picking up. Starting out, the MICROJIG GRR-RIPPER 3D Pushblock keeps your fingers away from the blade while working at the table saw for $59. Another must is the $10 Fast Cap Tape Measure, which is the model I keep in my tool apron when doing woodworking.

Today’s deal isn’t the only one that we’re tracking for woodworkers out there. Our handy guide has everything on the topic in one easy-to-browse place. The most notable discount there is the DEWALT 8.25-inch table saw + heavy duty stand at $359, which is up to $202 off. While this table saw isn’t directly compatible with the box joint kit above, it’s a great starting place if you’re just beginning on a journey of learning woodworking.

More on the Freud Box Joint Kit:

8″ Dado Set, 5/8″ Arbor

Does not need dado set or saw blade

Features Premium TiCo HI-Density Carbide Crosscutting Blend for Maximum Performance

Silver I.C.E. Coating prevents build up on the blade surface and keeps the blade running cooler and cleaner

All blades and chippers come with Freud’s anti-kickback design

